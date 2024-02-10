Hadebe joins Turkish side Konyaspor 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has joined Turkish topflight league side Konyaspor.

The move marked the centre-back’s return to the Turkish Premier League following the expiration of his contract with USA’s Major League side Houston Dynamo in December.

The 28-year-old once featured for Turkish side Yeni Matalanyaspor before moving to Houston Dynamo.

Hadebe’s new club Kranyaspor is currently swimming in the murky waters of the relegation zone as it is sitting second from bottom in the Turkish league hence the Zimbabwean defender signed a short-term contract which runs until the end of the ongoing season which ends in May.

Manero as Teenage is affectionately known, is being linked with a move to Kaizer Chief his former club in June during the winter transfer window.

Sources revealed that Amakhosi has put on the table a lucrative offer for the Zimbabwean.