Hadebe leaves Turkish side Konyaspor

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe has announced his departure from Tumosan Konyaspor football club in the Turkish Super League.

Hadebe joined Konyaspor in February on a four-month contract which is expiring May 31.

The 28-year-old announced his departure on his social media handles.

“Massive thanks and appreciation to the whole Konyaspor family.

“To my teammates, staff, president, coaches, management and especially the supporters who supported us right until the end,” wrote Hadebe on his X account.

Although it’s not yet clear where Hadebe is heading, reports suggest that South African giant football club Mamelodi Sundowns is interested in signing the defender.

Hadebe had a stint in the South African Premier League playing for Kaizer Chiefs before he moved to Europe in 2019.