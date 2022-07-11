Hadebe stars in Texas Derby

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

USA-BASED defender Teenage Hadebe has been receiving praises after producing a man-of-the-match performance to help his club Houston Dynamo team secure a vital home point in a Major League Soccer (MLS)game against FC Dallas on Sunday morning.

Hadebe was in the right spot at the right time to score on a rebounded shot in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Houston Dynamo FC to a wild 2-2 draw over FC Dallas in the latest rendition of the Texas Derby.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean played the entire game as he continues to live up to his profile as one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Hadebe’s equalising goal came after Darwin Quintero’s shot was stopped by Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. The rebound rolled right to the foot of Hadebe, who made the most of his chance to score in the 101st minute, which, according to Opta Sports, is the latest non-penalty goal in the history of the MLS.

The tying goal came after Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira scored the go-ahead goal in the third minute of stoppage time and capped a wild finish between the heated rivals.

Dallas took the lead in the 27th minute as Matt Hedges leapt high while in the goal mouth to head home a pass off a corner kick from Alan Velasco. The score came after Velasco pressured Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark into conceding the corner.

Mexican international Hector Herrera, who has played for Atletico Madrid and FC Porto made his debut for Houston Dynamo after coming on in the 55th minute and played a big part in the Dynamo’s tying goal.

He worked the ball to the end line to the right of the goal before lifting a pass to the far post, where Hadebe leapt to volley a shot toward the goal.

Hadebe’s attempt was deflected off a Dallas defender and then off Houston’s Fafa Picault before Thorleifur Ulfarsson directed it into the net for the equalizer in the 69th minute.

That set the stage for Ferreira, who ran down the centre of the field and made short work of a pass into the box from Jader Obrian. Ferreira was pelted by cups and cans from the Houston crowd as he celebrated the lead goal.

In the end, Hadebe came to Houston Dynamo’s rescue by scoring his second goal this season after netting earlier in the campaign.

Hadebe, 26, joined the US club from Turkish side Malatyaspor in 2021 and has since made an impressive 32 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, USA-born Zimbabwean defender Eddie Munjoma was an unused substitute for FC Dallas.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Texas to Zimbabwean parents has been featured in four games across all competitions this season as he slowly works his way into the FC Dallas starting line-up.