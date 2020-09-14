Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome new baby

Spread This News











TimesLive

RAPPER Cassper Nyovest and his bae Thobeka Majozi are on cloud nine after the birth of their first child.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to social media late on Sunday evening to post a picture of himself dressed in medical scrubs and preparing for the birth, writing “Let’s f*cking go”.

He told fans on Twitter that nothing could prepare him for the moment he saw his son, revealing that their little one had arrived and the couple had named him Khotso.

The couple has yet to post snaps of their son but were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, fans, and celebs across the country, including Black Coffee, Zakwe, DJ Bongz, Omuhle Gela, Maps Maponyane, L-Tido, Slikour, and Khanyi Mbau.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane wrote: “To God be the Glory. Your life has changed forever”.

The star announced in June that he and Thobeka were expecting their first child together, posting a pic of ultrasound on an album cover

“I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb.

“I am excited about this album, but I’m more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote.

The album was released last Friday.