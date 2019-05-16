Half naked inmate vanishes from Victoria Falls prison

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A Zambian prisoner who was serving a three months jail term for smuggling sugar reportedly escaped from a Victoria Falls prison Wednesday evening.

Rodney Chifuwe was being held at the Victoria Falls prison when he vanished half naked moments before he and other inmates could be led to the cells.

Chifuwe had been convicted at the Victoria Falls magistrates’ court prior to his jail experience.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services could not readily comment on the issue.

However, a source close to the goings on said Chifuwe escaped around 5pm.

The source said court officials who include prosecutors and prison guards tried to no avail to track Chifuwe into the bush towards a low density suburb in the resort town.

“They were about to be led out of the holding cells at the court when officers noticed that he was not there.

“He removed his shirt which was found on the ground and disappeared in a pair of shots only. We suspect that his colleagues may have brought him some clothes for easy escape,” said the source.

Last month, another prisoner Noel Mwembe (33) of Victoria Falls, who was serving 15 months, escaped from the same prison.

Mwembe had been serving after being convicted of disposing pesticide or toxic substance into the environment and was set to complete his term on January 21 next year.

He escaped when he and other inmates were doing some menial work near CHOGM Park about 400 metres from the prison holding cells at the magistrates’ court.

Mwembe had allegedly told prison guards that he wanted to relieve himself and entered a nearby bush before disappearing.

His whereabouts are not known.

In 2017, a self-proclaimed prophet who doubled as a tsikamutanda, Jabulani Nyoni also escaped from Victoria Falls prison.

He was re-arrested a few days later and claimed that he bribed a prison officer who assisted him to escape.