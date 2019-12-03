Half of Zimbabweans face severe hunger – UN

AP

About half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the United Nations said Tuesday, noting a “vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest.”

The World Food Programme said it plans to more than double the number of people it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million people overall are in need.

A U.N. expert on the right to food last week said Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is “shocking” for a country not in conflict.

With poor rains expected before the harvest in April, the scale of hunger will worsen, the World Food Programme’s executive director David Beasley said in a statement.