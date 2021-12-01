WATCH: Hands Off My Zimbabwe: ED Tells UK

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday told the United Kingdom (UK) to stop interfering in Zimbabwe’s domestic affairs.

In an address ahead of a Zanu PF Politburo meeting, Mnangagwa said he was also going to investigate the relationship between the UK and teachers’ unions.

“Only last week, our country Zimbabwe became a subject of unmerited focus and debate in the British House of Lords. This British extra-territorial concern by a foreign legislature on a sovereign African state, with a full and equal member of the United Nations, is grossly unwarranted in terms of tenets of international law and practice,” he said.

“In the ensuing debate by that foreign legislative body with no jurisdiction over our country, a junior Minister of Her Majesty’s government in charge of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, one Mister Tariq Mahmood revealed that Her Majesty’s government has been meeting with various trade unions including teaching unions, most recently in September 2021 on salaries and the impact of Covid-19.

“To us, this brazen disclosure was yet another confirmation of very gross, unwarranted and blatant interference in the domestic affairs of our country by the British government, contrary to rules and precepts of the Geneva conventions which regulate inter-state relations,” Mnangagwa added.

“Zimbabwe is a sovereign state that has since independence from colonial rule in 1980, not even affiliated to the Commonwealth, a body it voluntarily quit over differences related to her just land Reform Programme equally, civic groups and teachers employed by the Zimbabwean government to work here in Zimbabwe are not employees of the British government, whether by contract or by remuneration.

“Their activities, singly or in combination, have nothing to do with the British government for that matter.

“Because of this brazen, self-confessed violation of our sovereignty and threat to our national Security and Stability by the British government, my government will institute a full and thorough investigation into this very grave matter.”

“This is unwelcome and unacceptable. Professional ethics across public service ecosystem must never be undermined by those who seek to promote an alien agenda.

“This misplaced narrative that we need electoral reforms, economic reform is misplaced no one has said what kind of electoral reform is required. In the SADC region, we have embraced all the SADC electoral guidelines into our Constitution.

“We have gone up now eight paces in the index of ease of doing business in terms of development reforms but we still have people just shouting electoral reforms. What type of electoral reform are you talking about? We have one of the most democratic constitution in the region.”