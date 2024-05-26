Hangings treble in sub-Saharan Africa as global executions soar to highest mark in decade

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

THERE was a significant rise in recorded executions worldwide in 2023 alone, with the number reaching the highest mark after nearly a decade.

This is contained in the latest report by Amnesty International (AI).

Al’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chaguta, said the Middle East and Somalia saw a particularly alarming increase, with the latter’s execution rate skyrocketing by over 600% compared to the previous year.

He argued that this trend raises serious concerns about the use of capital punishment, and the need for global efforts to abolish it.

“Globally, a total of 1,153 known executions took place in 2023, which does not include the thousands believed to have been carried out in China, marking an increase of more than 30% from 2022.

“It was the highest figure recorded by Amnesty International since 2015, when 1,634 people were known to have been executed.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, recorded executions more than tripled and recorded death sentences increased by 66%

“Somalia was the only country known to have carried out executions in the region,” said Chaguta.

According to reports, the Sub-Saharan Africa, Al recorded death sentences in 14 countries, two countries fewer than recorded in the previous year.

Compared to 2022, there were increases in recorded death sentences in the following countries: Cameroon (0 to 1); Ethiopia (2 to 3); Ghana (7 to 10); Kenya (79 to 131); Mali (8 to 13); Niger (4 to 8); Nigeria (77 to 246); Somalia (10 to 31); and Zimbabwe (0 to 3).

He added that the death penalty is a permanent and inhumane punishment that violates human rights and it is a outdated and unjust practice that should be abolished.

“Capital punishment is irreversible and is a gross violation of human rights.

“Somalia and the few remaining countries in Africa that still retain the death penalty must heed the progressive regional trend and abolish the punishment once and for all,” said Chaguta.

However, legislative efforts to abolish the death penalty are underway in Kenya, Liberia, and Zimbabwe, offering a promising glimpse into a future where capital punishment is eradicated worldwide.

Recently, the Zimbabwean Cabinet of ministers has supported a Bill to abolish the death penalty, paving the way for its likely passage in Parliament.

The proposed law would replace the death penalty with life imprisonment as the maximum sentence for aggravated murder.

While approving the Bill, the Cabinet emphasised the need for lengthy sentences to deter murder, particularly in cases where the crime is committed against vulnerable individuals, such as minors or pregnant women, or in conjunction with other serious offences.

The goal is to impose suitable severe penalties for such crimes.

VOA Africa also highlighted that the Kenyan government is also advocating for the abolition of death penalty

“The chief justice of Kenya has sent a proposal to Parliament that calls for removing the death penalty for the crimes of murder, violent theft and treason, saying the proposed changes aim to put the country’s laws more in line with international human rights standards

“The right to life is very critical in our Constitution and should not be taken in any format, even legally or illegally.”