HARARE: Army in Warren Park terror campaign after soldier stabbed to death

By Leopold Munhende

SUSPECTED soldiers in full military regalia were Sunday beating up male residents of Warren Park in a door-to-door terror operation which followed the stabbing to death of an army officer in the high-density suburb.

Residents said the slain army officer, whose name could not be ascertained, was stabbed by a fellow soldier during a row over a professional sex worker at Warren Park 1’s main shops.

His body was found near Hilltop Bar, some 300 metres away from the main shops.

“The two were spotted at the main shops trying to hire a sex worker before a fight ensued ending with one soldier stabbed the other,” said one Tatenda Gomba who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

“Although the issue should be dealt with by the police members of the military are beating all men who stay on 25, 26 and 5th street.

“We are now living in terror and some of them (soldiers) are threatening to continue beating us into Monday for a crime we did not do.

“Again, this will not be the first time they once forced all night spots to close after one of their officers was beaten up by a kombi driver.”

The body of the slain gunman was collected by the police around 9am on Sunday Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) spokesperson Colonel Everson Mugwisi said he yet to receive the information about the incident.

“I am yet to get those details, may you call me later after I investigate the issue,” said Mugwisi.

Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba were fruitless.

The security services have denied involvement in the killings and brutal attacks on civilians after last week’s anti-government protests.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday Charamba blamed security services deserters for the outrages.

“Some of these uniforms worn by criminals were seized by rogue elements during the recent riots in Epworth and Chegutu … we are therefore giving an ultimatum to individuals who have retired, deserted, absented themselves without official leave (AWOL) from service to immediately handover uniforms either to police or the ZDF.”