Harare Baby Thief Denied Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE woman who appeared in a social media video admitting to stealing and selling newly born babies was Friday denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Christina Gwashavanhu (35), who had lied that her name was Josie Kanzombe, was not asked to plead and was advised to seek bail at the High Court if she wished to.

Gwashavanhu is facing kidnapping charges.

She was caught this week when she was about to leave the clinic by an alert security guard leading to her arrest.

Gwashavanhu had sneaked into the Epworth Polyclinic in Harare, taking advantage the mother of the baby was fast asleep due to labour fatigue and took away the baby.

After she was caught, she told the officials at the clinic that she intended to take the baby to South Africa where they are sold and killed for ritual purposes.

In exchange, she was allegedly supposed to get kombis from the buyer.