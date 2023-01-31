Harare brothers kill own father (73) accusing him of witchcraft 

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

TWO Glen Norah brothers who allegedly killed their father over witchcraft allegations appeared in court Tuesday charged with murder.

Bruce Chitaukire (47) and Changchu Chitaukire (43) appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and were remanded in custody to February 15 awaiting trial.

They were advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The State opposed bail, claiming that the two attempted to conceal the crime.

Court heard when they reported the matter to the police the duo claimed that their father had suddenly died.

It is alleged they also swept the yard to conceal evidence.

Circumstances are that on January 28 this year the brothers assaulted their 73-year-old father Solomon Tendai Chitaukire whom they accused of witchcraft.

Chitaukire was found dead on his bed the next day.

He is suspected to have succumbed to head injuries.

Prosecutors intend to call the investigating officer after Bruce defended Changchu claiming he was not at the crime scene.

Bruce told court he single handedly murdered his father.