Harare city boss acquitted in perjury case

By Staff Reporter

A Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa has acquitted Harare Town clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango who was facing charges of perjury and criminal abuse of office.

Chisango was accused of having favoured Pokugara Properties by writing a letter authorising demolition of a house built without an approval plan.

The magistrate however found him not guilty and acquitted him at the close of state’s ruling that its case was too weak for a reasonable court to convict.

Mupeiwa said the requirements for the accused to be discharged are satisfied in the trial.

The magistrate further said there was nothing placed before the court warranting it to convict the accused person.

Mupeiwa said there was no evidence from the register books brought to court that the building plan was approved.

He further ruled that in this case no State case has been established and no meaningful or relevant evidence came from the witnesses to support the charge.

Chisango denied the allegations insisting that he “exercised his authority as the Accounting Officer.”

It was state’s case that on October 3, 2018 at the High Court Chisango personally and as well as the town clerk tendered an affidavit in a case HC8943/18 in which he alleged that a house was the subject of proceedings in case No. HC 8943/18 had been built without an approved plan when in fact the plan had been approved as per City of Harare’s records.

The State had further alleged that Chisango deposed to the affidavit he was showing favour to Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd which intended to demolish a house built by George Katsimberis and Coolfitch Investments (Pu) Ltd.

Chisango was jointly charged with the City of Harare but charges against the latter were dropped before plea.

In an attempt to prove its case, the State called four witnesses that included former building Inspector Roy Nyabvure after which it closed its case.

The acquittal is Chisango’s second in three weeks’ time after the High Court had acquitted him on another criminal abuse of office allegations where he was accused of participating in the sale of a Mt Pleasant land.

However two Council officials Stanley Ndemera and Charles Kandemiri were convicted and sentenced to six years each for criminal abuse of office.