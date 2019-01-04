Harare City capture Dynamos, Caps stars for 2019 season

By Leopold Munhende

FORMER Dynamos captain, Marshall Machazane and Caps United left link Milton Ncube have been snapped up by Harare City in preparation for the upcoming 2019 season.

Also set to put on the blue and yellow jersey is Ngezi Platinum midfielder, Walter Mukanga who was late last year reported to have expressed his displeasure at the ouster of then Ngezi coach Tonderayi Ndiraya.

The club communicated the development on its official Facebook page.

Promising defender Collins Mujuru also makes part of the new signings list.

Mujuru, who is coming from Aces Youth Academy, is a product of Total Football Academy.

Shingirayi Masukuta is young brother to Dinoleen Masukuta who is also in the first team and had a stint at Total.

It is the signature of defender Machazane who helped save Dynamos from relegation last year which will excite City coach Mark Harrison.

Although he was eventually demoted after a fallout with assistant coach Murape Murape, the steady defender stood out amongst a relatively poor Dynamos side in one of its worst campaigns.

Ncube and Mukanga will add grit to a midfield which already has the industrious Moses Muchenje and William Manondo.

A number of experienced players who include Protasho Kabwe, Pritchard Mpelele and Bright Chayambuka were released by the club while Manondo and Muchenje both extended their stay at the club by two years.

Harare City, who had been relegated in 2017 before buying a premier league franchise for the 2018 season, finished on the tenth sport.