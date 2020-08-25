Harare City Council Acting Town Clerk Under Probe For Forgery

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

HARARE City Council Acting Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango is under investigation for allegedly forging the signature of a waste water manager to fraudulently pay a local company US$7 417.50.

According to well-placed sources, Chisango paid the money to Sonder Seals and Bearings under unclear circumstances that are now being investigated.

It is alleged that on 31 January 2018 Chisango connived with one Ms. Lillian, a council employee, to pay US$7 417,50 to Sonder Seals and Bearings.

At the time Chisango was the director for Harare Water and the acting Town Clerk. He prepared a CABS transfer slip and forged Muserere’s signature. Muserere was on the day, attending his young brother’s funeral in rural Bikita.

The next day, CABS contacted Muserere to confirm if he had signed the slip and denied it. He reported the matter at Harare Central Police Station on his return to work.

“Engineer Chisango signed a transfer slip when he was in an influential position of Director Harare Water and Acting Town Clerk. He also has a history of framing Engineer Muserere with several people having tried to settle the rift,” said a source.

Muserere is currently on suspension over unknown charges.

However, when NewZimbabwe.com, contacted Chisango for a comment, he denied the allegations saying as the town clerk, he could not forge his junior’s signature.

But he confirmed the matter was still under investigation to find the author of the fraudulent cheque.

“How do I forge someone else’s signature when I have my own. I know he (Muserere) once reported such a case to the police but I did not forge his signature, Muserere is my junior how can I forge his signature, we have since taken the matter to the police and handwriting experts. He (Muserere) was suspended from the council,” said Chisango.