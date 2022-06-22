Harare city council hikes parking fees

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITY Parking, which is in charge of parking in Harare, has increased fees in the Central Business District (CBD).

The charges have been increased from ZWL$300 to ZWL$400 with the review effective at the start of next month.

“Motorists who park for a longer duration are encouraged to make use of our safe, secure and affordable parkades and parking lots,” the company said in a statement.

“Motorists should ensure that receipts show the actual currency paid (USD/RTGS).”

The parking charges have been reviewed repeatedly since the beginning of the year due to inflation, council said.