Harare City Council moves to adopt digital systems to improve efficiency

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE City Council (HCC) has unveiled plans to adopt the Local Authority Digital System (LADS) in a bid to improve administrative processes and the ease of doing business.

Speaking to HCC interview panelists recently, the acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa said the LADS will soon be adopted.

“We didn’t have an integrated electronic records keeping system all along but I am glad that we are now in the process of co-opting LADS. This system has a module for electronic filing and in a few months to come we will be able to deal.

“We are working with the town clerk and other executives to bring the programme on board. So we have embarked on a process whereby we are procuring tools of trade for officials who work under the committees division and councilors to ensure that if you want to do electronic virtual meetings,” he said.

He said the new system will enable one to do electronic records searching as well as conducting virtual meetings at council.

“The only hindrance to this process has been the slow pace to the procurement of the required gadgets like Ipads, tablets and laptops but I am certain that we are getting there,” he said.

Chiwawa, who is a lawyer by profession, is also contesting for one of the local authority’s top jobs of chamber secretary having worked in the post in an acting capacity for over three years.

Chiwawa holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), an MBA majoring in Strategic Management from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and currently finalising the Master of Laws in International Law with UZ. He also possesses certificates in Human Rights, Conciliation and Arbitration.