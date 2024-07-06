Harare City Council moves to plug smuggled resolutions in minutes of committees meetings 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

HARARE City Council (HCC) has ordered all committee chairpersons to first read and confirm proceedings of minutes to their meetings before circulating them.

The directive comes on the back of mischief by some committee chairpersons, who are allegedly doctoring proposals and smuggling such into sub-committee resolutions outside the set procedures.

So dire is the situation that some officials are nicodemously pushing resolutions aimed at advancing their personal interests and circumventing the city’s procedures while creating the risk of implementing improper resolutions.

Irked by the conduct during last Thursday’s full council meeting, HCC acting chamber secretary, Warren Chiwawa ordered the officials to first read and agree to the minutes of proceedings of their meetings before circulation.

“Going forward chairpersons of various committee chairpersons must sit down with committee officers and agree on the minutes before they are forwarded to the full council meeting.

“The procedure will make sure that all anomalies are dealt with on time. We are fed up with a situation where some of the committee members keep knocking at our doors dismissing the credibility of the minutes submitted to us.

“So, this is the only solution to make sure that such confusion is dealt with,” Chiwawa said.

Adding on to the suggestions, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume expressed dismay over the unprofessional conduct displayed by councillors and warned that an order to discuss issues on notice may end up being issued if the situation does not change.

The full council meeting also discussed rampant indiscipline by councillors who were accused of leaking confidential documents despite having appended their signatures to the Official Secrets Act and charged the chamber secretary’s office to explore ways to plug such acts.