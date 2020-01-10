Harare City Council receives US$100k to Fight Deadly Noncommunicable Diseases

By Anna Chibamu

THE Harare City Council recently received a US$100 000 Partnership for Healthy Cities grant by US based Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba Tuesday confirmed the kind donation set to be channelled towards research on non-communicable diseases and cancer.

“We are happy as council and will continue as a collective to do more in seeking financial assistance,” he said.

“As council, we will do a research on noncommunicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes as well as cancer and others to acquire medicals for these diseases,” Mayor Gomba said.

The funds will be used to conduct a population-based survey of risk factors for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries – the deadly yet preventable health challenge which claims 46 million deaths across the globe.

Launched in 2017, the Partnership for Healthy Cities is supported by the Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Vital Strategies.

It provides cities with financial assistance and technical advice from public health experts to implement their chosen intervention in reducing noncommunicable diseases or injuries.

Bloomberg Philanthropies focuses its resources in areas which include; environment, public health, the arts, government innovation and education.