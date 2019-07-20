Harare City Council to dump errant contractors

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Harare City Council (HCC) intends to cancel all non-performing contracts with a number of contractors and has given them 14 days’ notice to remedy contractual breaches.

The companies were given contracts for goods and services from as far back as 2016 but some of them have failed to fulfil their ends of the deal.

Reports say the companies were all paid in United States dollars and now the Municipality is demanding its refund in the same currency or at the equivalent interbank rate at the time of refund.

“City officials who connived with the contractors will face disciplinary charges and will be referred to law enforcement agents,” Councillor Ian Makone told NewZimbabwe.com this week.

“Failure to comply will result in council demanding money that was paid for goods and services that were not delivered as per agreement.

“Council recently instituted investigations into the delivery of goods and services and payments for the contract prices of formal tenders for the period 2016 to 2018.”

Makone added that council is on a drive to fight corruption, increase transparency and restore normalcy in service delivery, business transactions and engagements with its various stakeholders.

“Council is intolerant to all forms of corruption and will follow through on any suspected cases either recent or previous,” he said.

“It is through this internal audit and review system that council has seen it fit to consider cancellation of non-performing contracts and to recommend to the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe that the directors of the companies be debarred in their individual capacities and the companies that they represent and or own.”

The companies were contracted to supply various goods and services that include vehicles, plant and equipment, construction of a crematorium at Warren Hills Cemetery and a biogas plant in Mbare.