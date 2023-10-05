Harare City Council workers bemoan low salaries hampering Rufaro Stadium renovations 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

DISGRUNTLEMENT and low morale among City of Harare workers has slowed down the renovations of Rufaro Stadium extinguishing hopes and prospects of football returning this year.

Rufaro Stadium is going through renovations to give a facelift to the Mbare football facility which went down due to neglect.

City Council workers, tasked with the facelift, who confided in NewZimbabwe.com, bemoaned low salaries which at times they receive late.

“Zvinhu hazvina kumira mushe. We are owed salaries from the past months and when we receive them they are already depreciated by inflation. Hamuna kuona ndosaka vabva pano vachimhanyamhanya,” said the worker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This has hampered renovations at Rufaro which has missed several deadlines for completion.

Renovations at the iconic stadium began early this year with the City of Harare setting numerous timelines for finishing the project which they have missed.

The mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume had promised residents to complete the renovations by August.

The facility is yet to be completed with one changing room still being renovated and not ready for use.

On 10 August Mafume promised that changing rooms would be completed before the end of the month.

The City council has not yet enlarged the media box to suit the standards of international stadia.

Electronic turnstiles and bucket seats have not been installed.

However, there is a ray of hope with Rufaro’s pitch having been improved and suitable for playing with Mafume describing it as “world-class”.

The unavailability of Rufaro has strained National Sports Stadium which was closed mid-year as the facility had been burdened by more than seven Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams using it as home ground.

Speaking after touring Rufaro Stadium as part of the handover and takeover processes, new Mayor Ian Makone said completing the project is one of the target areas under his administration.

“We have this stadium as part of our 100-day programme. It is our anticipation that all the remaining work that need to be done to make this place functional can be accomplished,” said Makone.