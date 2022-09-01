Harare City Council workers ‘loot’ water metres valued at US$40k

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

FIVE City of Harare employees, and two other suspects, allegedly broke into council premises and looted 91 bulk water meters valued at over US$40,000.

The employees, stationed at the council waterworks, were identified as Special Tambudze (39), Dzidzai Kufakunei (47), Marcos Madamu (51), Evans Chikombo (32), and Killan Tafa (56). The other suspects are elf employed Samson Muchingami (46) and locksmith Augustine Muchanyuri (37).

The seven accused persons recently appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda.

Allegations are that between December 8 and 15, 2022, Tambudze, Tafa and Muchingami hatched a plan to steal from their employer.

Court heard municipal police officers manning the premises, Tafa, Madamu, Chikombo, and yet to be arrested Chaka and Ngoma, let their accomplices

into the premises.

With the help of Muchingami, accused persons tampered with the triple lock key of the storeroom to gain entry.

They looted 91 bulk water meters, before fleeing the scene.

Informant reported the theft to police on December 18 last year.

On August 25 this year, Tambudze, Kufakunei and Muchingami were arrested and implicated their accomplices who were also arrested.

The State this week opposed bail arguing stolen goods were of high value to council and the public.

State witness, Pardon Mutisi, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, testified against accused persons telling the court 30 out of the 91 stolen bulk meters were recovered from suspects.

The court also heard there were six other witnesses, and Tafa was a close friend of two key witnesses that he is suspected to have given the metres for safekeeping.

State also argued that Tafa had similar pending court cases of the same nature, committed at the waterworks department.

NewZimbabwe.com could not confirm whether or not bail was granted by the time of publishing.