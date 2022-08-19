Harare City mayor rings changes; CCC councillors appointed to plum posts

By Darlington Gatsi
Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has reshuffled council’s committees in a development which has seen Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors appointed to influential posts.
Eight committee chairpersons, and their deputies, were appointed Tuesday to superintend over the local authority’s operations.
Mafume said the appointments would enhance service delivery, which had deteriorated.
“We thank the electorate for bringing them back, and now we must make the electorate proud to have elected you back to your offices,” the mayor said.
“We will commit that we work as a team together to make sure that we bring back service delivery to the city. We have to hit the ground running and make sure we do justice to the committees and the areas that have been put
in.
“Particular focus on the refuse issues, water, roads, housing, health care. These are key things that make a city,” said Mafume.
Harare City Council had become a war zone with MDC-T and CCC jostling to control the capital at one point two mayors, Mafume and Mutizwa, running council affairs.
Harare has been the epicentre of poor service delivery, with refuse collection and erratic water supply topping the list of challenges bedevilling the city.
The mayor challenged the appointees to proffer solutions to the problems that were dogging the capital.
Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Reuben Akili, said a turn around strategy was expected from the newly appointed committees to address issues of basic service provision.
“From residents association perspective, it is also important that these committees, once in a while, get reshuffled especially looking at service provision,” said Aliki.
“We anticipate that when they change the committees, there is change in culture, service delivery changes in the way things are done.”
COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS
Human Resources and General Purposes
Kudzai Kadzombe
Stephen Dhliwayo
Education, Health, Housing, Community Services
Charles Nyatsuro
Jason Kautsa
Business
Stan Manyenga
Elvis Ruzani
Finance
Costa Mande
Gilbert Hadebe
Small and Medium Enterprises
Denford Ngadziore
Tonderai Chakeredza
Audit
Keith Charumbira
Ian Makone
Information and Publicity
Happymore Gotora
Adonai Shoko