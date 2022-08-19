Harare City mayor rings changes; CCC councillors appointed to plum posts

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has reshuffled council’s committees in a development which has seen Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors appointed to influential posts.

Eight committee chairpersons, and their deputies, were appointed Tuesday to superintend over the local authority’s operations.

Mafume said the appointments would enhance service delivery, which had deteriorated.

“We thank the electorate for bringing them back, and now we must make the electorate proud to have elected you back to your offices,” the mayor said.

“We will commit that we work as a team together to make sure that we bring back service delivery to the city. We have to hit the ground running and make sure we do justice to the committees and the areas that have been put

in.

“Particular focus on the refuse issues, water, roads, housing, health care. These are key things that make a city,” said Mafume.

Harare City Council had become a war zone with MDC-T and CCC jostling to control the capital at one point two mayors, Mafume and Mutizwa, running council affairs.

Harare has been the epicentre of poor service delivery, with refuse collection and erratic water supply topping the list of challenges bedevilling the city.

The mayor challenged the appointees to proffer solutions to the problems that were dogging the capital.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Reuben Akili, said a turn around strategy was expected from the newly appointed committees to address issues of basic service provision.

“From residents association perspective, it is also important that these committees, once in a while, get reshuffled especially looking at service provision,” said Aliki.

“We anticipate that when they change the committees, there is change in culture, service delivery changes in the way things are done.”

COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS

Human Resources and General Purposes

Kudzai Kadzombe

Stephen Dhliwayo

Education, Health, Housing, Community Services

Charles Nyatsuro

Jason Kautsa

Business

Stan Manyenga

Elvis Ruzani

Finance

Costa Mande

Gilbert Hadebe

Small and Medium Enterprises

Denford Ngadziore

Tonderai Chakeredza

Audit

Keith Charumbira

Ian Makone

Information and Publicity

Happymore Gotora

Adonai Shoko