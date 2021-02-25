Harare Cops Nab 11 Armed Robbers

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Harare have arrested 11 suspected armed robbers after foiling a major heist at Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield along the Harare-Chitungwiza Road in the early hours of Thursday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the dramatic arrest of the suspected robbers saying they were armed with two rifles, iron bars, and a pair of catapults.

He said investigations were underway to establish the origin of the firearms.

Nyathi added police officers manning a roadblock along Seke-Delpor Road received a tip-off that a 30-year-old male was being attacked by the gang at Maruta Shopping Centre.

They immediately abandoned the roadblock and attended the scene where they intercepted the robbers. The gang had, however, not yet robbed the victim anything.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified efforts to account for robbery syndicates who are moving around the country attacking members of the public who include motorists, business people and people walking and moving alone.” Nyathi.

Last week four suspected armed robbers, including a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, were killed in a shootout with the police after they had robbed a Harare businessman of US$10 000 in the central business district.

Two other gangsters, who survived last week’s shootout, were arrested.