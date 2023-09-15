Harare deputy mayor Kadzombe released on free bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE deputy mayor, Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe arrested Thursday for contravening the Electoral Act has been released on free bail.

Kadzombe is also facing assault charges.

She appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded her to October 2 for routine remand.

Prosecutors are expected to give her a trial date on that day.

According to the State, Kadzombe assaulted one Saeed Musaengana and tried to stop him from voting on August 23.

“Musaengana was walking on a path leading to the tents in a bid to cast a vote when two motor vehicles and a white omnibus stopped behind him.

“Many people disembarked the motor vehicles and an unknown male approached Musaengana in a bid to provoke him but he was refrained by his other mates.

Prosecutors allege that Kadzombe took advantage of that and approached Musaengana.

She allegedly grabbed him by the neck before letting him go.

Meanwhile, CCC lawmaker and deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba and other party members appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate and were remanded to September 29 on free bail.

Siziba is jointly charged with Earnest Rafamoyo, Tendai Masocha, Simbarashe Dube and Lovewell Mwinde.

The complainant in this case is Soneni Moyo (44) also a member of Citizens Coalition for Change.

The State alleges that on 11 August 2023 the group went to Moyo’s house in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb.

Whilst at the gate, the five accused persons and others still at large shouted in Ndebele language “USoneni Ungumthengisi uthunywe ngu President Mnangagwa ukuti uyenze ukuchitiza ubelilunga le Citizen Coalition for change,uli wule lake,loosely translated to say “you are a sellout you have been sent by President Mnangagwa to destroy and be a member of Citizen Coalition for Change, you are his prostitute”.

Prosecutors said they had no right to do so.