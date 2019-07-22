Harare derby ends in stalemate

By Sports Reporter

NEW singing Simba Nhivi saved Dynamos the blushes after equalising barely a minute after CAPS United’s opener on the stroke of half-time as the Harare derby ended in a one-all stalemate at Rufaro Stadium Sunday.

Nhivi, who was making his second appearance for Dynamos after his mid-season transfer calmly headed home from a cross from the right to spark wild celebrations from the home fans.

Makepekepe had looked set to go to halftime leading after Joel Ngodzo had opened the scoring with a well struck free-kick a minute before the break.

The result meant CAPS United took their points tally to 27 points from 15 matches, four minutes behind leaders FC Platinum while Dynamos reclaimed 10th position on 20 points.

Dynamos, whose fans created a carnival atmosphere at Rufaro, fielded four of their new signings with Godknows Murwira and Archford Gutu both making their debuts in the high profile clash while Nhivi and Evans Katema led the line upfront.

Murwira was immediately in the thick of things as his long range free-kick in the sixth minute appeared to trouble Prosper Chigumba, in goals for Caps.

However, it was almost all CAPS United thereafter. Makepekepe, who fielded a more experienced side on paper, had the better first half with Joel Ngodzo dominating the midfield battle while their defence, marshalled by veteran Method Mwanjali looked solid.

CAPS United forward Dominic Chungwa had the first best chance of the opening half in the 42nd minute after shooting straight at the goalkeeper from close range after being set up by a square ball from lively winger Pheneas Bhamusi.

After failing to hit the target with a couple of long range shots, Ngodzo finally got it right with a brilliant well taken free-kick which sneaked past Chinani’s left post a minute before halftime.

DeMbare however responded almost immediately against the run of play through a glancing header by Nhivi at the stroke of halftime.

The second half started with Dynamos on the front foot as CAPS United struggled to replicate their first half dominance.

Dynamos had the first good opportunity in the 63rd minute when Murwira’s long range free-kick went just wide of the CAPS goal.

Substitute Ngandu Mangala almost made an instant impact after coming on but failed to connect a cross from with right with the Caps goalkeeper in no man’s land.

Dynamos were left off the hook when Mangala appeared to have handled the ball inside the box in the 77th minute but the referee waved play on much to the disappointment of the CAPS fans.

Both teams threw caution to the wind as the match opened up towards the end but it petered into a share of the spoils.

Premier Soccer League Results at a glance

Saturday: FC Platinum 1-0 Chapungu, Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 Black Rhinos, Herentals 2-2 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Triangle United, Yadah 1-1 Harare City

Sunday: Manica Diamonds 1-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 1-1 CAPS United, TelOne 0-2 Mushowani Stars