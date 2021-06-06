Harare Derby Lives To Billing As Dembare, Makepekepe Draw

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE much anticipated first Harare derby in two years lived up to its billing but could not produce a winner as arch-rivals Dynamos and CAPS United played a one-all draw.

The exciting Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match was played at the National Sports Stadium Sunday.

Dynamos, who went into the match as favourites dominated the early stages of the encounter, but fell behind when CAPS United took the lead through an own goal by Emmanuel Jalai in the 41st minute after some fine work by forward Ishmael Wadi.

Makepepe’s lead, however, lasted just three minutes as Dynamos hit back immediately through Barnabas Mushunje’s deflected free-kick to ensure the two teams went to the break deadlocked at a goal apiece.

DeMbare suffered a major blow ahead of the second half when captain Partson Jaure was injured after he slipped and fell into the tunnel as the players made their way back onto the pitch after halftime resulting in him being replaced by Sylvester Appiah.

Dynamos’ new acquisition Newman Sianchali, who had a decent afternoon, could have, with a little bit of luck, put the home side on the driving seat in the 70th minute when his dipping shot was tipped over the bar by the CAPS United goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

CAPS United also had a good chance to collect all three points in the latter stages of the match through Wadi.

In the end, both teams appeared to settle for a draw which meant they remained in the top two positions in Group 1.

DeMbare remains on top of the Group 1 table after collecting eight points from four matches while CAPS United and Harare City are on six points.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said he was happy with his team’s quick reaction after conceding first despite dominating the first half.

“The equaliser was very crucial, I was so happy with the response, naturally when you go behind you put yourself under a lot of pressure. But I’m happy we got back into the game quickly,” he said.

“I thought we were in control of almost everything in the first half and it was disheartening to concede from almost nothing…We were doing almost everything but it was just that final pass which was eluding us.

“Overall, I’m happy with the performance from the boys today (Sunday). It was a massive match, the Harare derby, but although I’m happy, the fitness is not quite up there yet at the moment,” added Ndiraya.

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo lamented his team’s lack of composure in attack but was pleased with his team’s overall display against their bitter rivals.

“I think today we started well, defensively we were very organised, we had some moments going forward but we were rushing in the final third which is an area that we need to work more on but overall as a team I think we fared well,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier kickoff at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda scored an 86th-minute penalty as Bosso continued with their fine start of their defence of the Chibuku Super Cup title with a 1-0 win over Bulawayo City.

Chibuku Super Cup weekend results

Saturday: Harare City 2-1 Herentals, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Chicken Inn.

Sunday: Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba, Cranborne Bullets 2-2 Tenax, Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City, Caps United 1-1 Dynamos.