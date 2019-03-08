Harare finally has a Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Oliver Chidawu as Minister for Harare Metro Province

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Oliver Chidawu as Minister for Harare Metro Province

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu PF senator Oliver Chidawu as Minister for the Harare Metropolitan province seven months after the general elections held last July.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda late Friday.

“His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 20 of 2013, appointed Senator Oliver Chidawu as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province,” Sibanda said.

The appointment according to Sibanda is with effect from Friday March 8th.

Harare businessman Chidawu, with alleged close links to Mnangagwa has for years been under the political radar after serving as Mayor of Harare between 1984 and 1985.

Chidawu emerged from the sidelines to lead Zanu PF’s list under the proportional representation allocations for Harare.

After his controversial victory in last year’s elections Mnangagwa appointed his Cabinet as well as all provincial ministers except for Harare.

There were rumours that the Zanu PF leader was at some point considering appointing his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa the ruling party’s MP for Harare South.