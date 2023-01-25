Harare gets no cent from carbon tax to fix pot-holed roads — says mayor; city to push for disbanding of ZINARA

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE Mayor, Jacob Mafume says the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) must be disbanded and hand back management of roads infrastructure back to council.

The hard-talking councillor made the scathing attack on ZINARA during an address at Town House, where he heaped blame at the parastatal for bungling.

“Problems of failure to repair and maintain roads and the attendant infrastructure began when ZINARA took over vehicle licensing and the results are visible on the ground for all to see,” said the mayor.

In a bid to disband the tollgate and other road taxes management body, and take over responsibility to manage levies derived from motorists, Mafume opined the local authority would take legal action against ZINARA.

“Council will take ZINARA to court so it can be deconstructed.

“In the last five years out of expectations of plus or minus US$60 million per year, City of Harare received less than US$2,5 million per year from ZINARA.”

The mayor highlighted the municipality has not received anything from fuel levy and carbon tax revenue