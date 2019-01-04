Harare landlord bashes wife for doing bachelor tenant’s laundry

By Audience Mutema

A Harare man was Thursday dragged to court facing assault charges after he allegedly bashed his wife for doing some laundry belonging to the family’s unmarried tenant.

According to the State, Eddison Mandizha (37) found his wife Lavhesani Muleya (31) washing some clothes belonging to the bachelor tenant who was renting one of the rooms at the couple’s Bloomingdale home.

Their son, aged 12, was also caught in cross fire after he tried to vent his anger on him.

Mandizha, who faces two assault charges, on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate, Francis Mapfumo who remanded him out of custody to a later date.

On Count 1, Mandizha allegedly beat up his wife after he found her doing some laundry for the tenant.

“On January 1, 2019 at around 8am, the accused person saw complainant doing a piece job of washing for their tenant, Denzel.

“The accused asked complainant why she was doing that since she had money which was enough for use,” said prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa.

Mandizha is said to have armed himself with a wooden stick which he used to strike his wife on her back.

Court further heard that he went on to demand from his wife, US$470 which had been set aside for school fees payment for the couple’s children.

According to court papers, the wife sustained back injuries.

On count two, and on the same date at around 9pm, Mandizha came into his son’s spare bedroom where he was asleep and woke him up.

Mandizha said to the minor, “Ndoda kukudzidzisa” (I want to teach you a lesson).

He went on to assault his son with open hands and clenched fists on the cheeks, kicking him on the chest while also pushing him against the door screen.

The matter was reported at Mabelreign Police, leading to Mandizha’s arrest.

Both family members have medical reports allegedly confirming their assault.