Harare lawyer arrested for insulting President Mnangagwa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a Harare lawyer for allegedly undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), confirmed the arrest of Kenias Shonhai this Wednesday.

“In Harare, @PoliceZimbabwe has arrested Kenias Shonhai, a lawyer, for allegedly undermining authority of or insulting the President & undermining police authority,” wrote ZLHR on X.

ZLHR has despatched two of its members to represent Shonhai.

In February last year, a 42-year-old Harare man appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with insulting Mnangagwa.

Clapton Redi (42) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje.

The nature and extent of the insult was not disclosed.

Allegations are that on December 14 last year, Patrick Madiye, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a senior investigation officer, parked his vehicle at Tsiga Tyres along Jack Bakasa Street, Mbare.

Madiye allegedly overheard Redi talking to one Majaya, a Zanu PF ward chairman in Mbare, insulting the president.

Redi was asked by Majaya why he was insulting the President.

He allegedly continued to insult Mnangagwa, leading Majaya to file a police report, which resulted in his arrest.

Many other disgruntled citizens have been arrested for allegedly insulting Mnangagwa.