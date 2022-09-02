Harare man (30) in court on 17 counts of robbery

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A HARARE serial robber has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on 17 counts of robbery.

Blessing Kadzomba (30) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda and was remanded in custody to October 6, pending finalisation of investigations.

Admission to bail was denied due to the strength of the State’s case, the gravity of the alleged crime.

The state alleges that, on March 3, Kadzomba, who was in company of Shepherd Fombe and Timothy Machakaire who are are in custody, gave a lift to a woman along Lomagundi road, and robbed her off an HP Laptop, power pack, Samsung A52 cellphone, Itel P36 cellphone, US$ 250 and ZW$700, before they dumped her along Marlborough Drive.

The court heard that the trio used a Toyota Wish, a car they operated as an illegal taxi. Women were their main targets.

On April 1, Kadzomba and his two accomplices picked up another woman with the same motor vehicle and stole an Alcatel Tablet and a brown wallet from her handbag, all property worth ZW$1 500, then shoved her off the car.

On the same day, afer offering a lift along Mukuvisi Woodlands and Sunningdale road, the trio robbed Mispah Chitiki cash R1 200, which was equivalent to ZW$9 000.

It said that on February 28, Kadzomba and accomplices robbed Linda Madhumera of an itel P36 and US$33 along Prince Edward and Lawson road, using the same method. Total loss was ZW$16 950.

On January 2, Kadzomba robbed Law Shumbawamedza of US$100 and a brown wallet, the total value amounting to ZW$15 000 at Mbudzi Round About, before dumping him in along the way.

It also said that December 30, 2021, at Irvine’s along Chitungwiza road in Southlea Park, Blessing and his accomplices robbed Austine Mutsererwa of acell phone A56 and US$50 amounting to ZW$18 000 in total.

It is the State’s case that Kadzomba, Fombe and Machakaire used the same modus operandi to commit 11 crimes.

They acted in connivance as a whole to strip unsuspecting victims of their belongings, the court averred.