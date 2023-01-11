Harare man appears in court charged with sexually assaulting own son aged 11

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A 34-year-old Harare man was Tuesday dragged to court on allegations of sexually assaulting his son.

The man whose identity cannot be revealed to protect his son appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa, facing sodomy related charges.

He was remanded in custody to February 7.

Court heard that sometime in December last year, the perpetrator was helping his son, who is a grade six pupil, prepare for school in the kitchen in the wee hours of the morning.

He then instructed the juvenile to go to the pantry and he complied.

Court heard he followed him before locking the room.

The suspect then instructed the boy to lower his shorts to knee level and bend down whilst touching the floor.

It is alleged he then inserted his finger on his backside, after which he then released him and left the pantry.

The son attempted to call his aunt to report the matter with no luck.

After two days, the aunt discovered soiled pants as the boy’s bowels had been damaged.

She then confronted the father before he opened up.

According to court papers, the aunt did not reveal the abuse to anyone but kept it a secret.

The assault was discovered by the mother of the boy after he had paid her a visit, leading to the father’s arrest.