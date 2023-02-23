Harare man arrested for possession of 51 crystal meth sachets

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a Harare man for peddling drugs and dangerous substances after he was found in possession 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which the authorities said he was selling.

In a statement, ZRP, applauded the public for assisting in reporting malcontents in the society following the arrest of Obedient Hove (24) for selling crystal meth in Whitecliff.

The police said 2 470 culprits have so far been arrested through operation ‘No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances’.

“The ZRP applauds the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse.

“This follows the arrest of Obedient Hove on February, 21, 2023. The suspect was raided and searched. He was found in possession of 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which he was selling to the community,” read the statement.

On the same day, police also arrested 31 people across the country on the same charges.

ZRP intensified the fight against drug and substance abuse nationwide with the authorities conducting raids, stop and searches blitz and awareness campaigns.

In recent updates by the ZRP, the uniformed forces revealed that they had arrested several suspects in Mbare for drug consumption and others for selling dangerous products without licenses.

They urged the public to report anyone abusing drugs or offering drugs at any nearest Police Station.

In Masvingo, ZRP Commissioner David Mahoya revealed that some drugs and dangerous substances were being brought into their Province from neighbouring South Africa.

He added that Masvingo police have in the past launched raids in Ngundu and Rutenga where they confiscated dangerous substances.