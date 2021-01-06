Harare Man Charged For “Sex” With Dead Crush

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

IN a bizarre incident, a Harare man has been charged for simulating sexual intercourse with the dead body of a woman he had been crushing on before her death.

According to a police memo, a drunk man identified as Bigman visited the woman’s Epworth home accompanied by a friend, upon hearing about the death of Melisa Mazhindu.

He was courteous enough to greet the woman’s mourning mother and others who had come to commiserate with the latter.

But he was soon to show his true colours when he insisted on having “sex” with the woman he craved for in order “to satisfy my desires”.

He was stopped by other mourners when he slept over the body simulating a sex act.

Reads the police memo in part: “Phillipa Mazhindu cautioned Bigman against that but he stood up and went to uncover the corpse which was lying in the room covered with a white cloth, slept on its top and made up and down movements of copulation on the corpse but with his clothes put on whilst the other accused was blocking Phillipa Mazhindu and the other two women from interfering with the activity.

“Phillipa Mazhindu had to scream whilst calling people who were outside who then came and removed the accused from the corpse and pushed the two outside.”

READ FULL MEMO:

TO OFFICER COMMANDING CHITUNGWIZA DSTRICT

FROM OFFICER IN CHARGE EPWORTH

MEMO /21 DATED 05/01/21

SUBJECT: CRIMINAL MATTERS OF INTEREST: VIOLATING A DEAD BOBY: ZRP EPWORTH

This memo serves to put on record that:-

The informant is Phillipa Mazhindu NR 63-582121V25, a female adult aged 47 of KB78 Muguta Extension,Epworth,Harare, cell number 0771 682 954 and is not employed. She is mother to the deceased.

The deceased is Melisa Mazhindu Nr Unknown, a female adult aged 20 years residing at KB78 Muguta Extension and was not employed.

The accused are two male adults with only one known as Bigman and further particulars kown but stay in Muguta area, Epworth, Harare.

On 02/01/21 at around 0130 hours informant Phillipa Mazhindu was at her homestead in the sitting room with two other female mouners. The two accused persons entered the room and sat on the sofas whilst drinking beers and smoking cigarettes. One of the accused persons popularly known as Bigman with no further particlulars known stated that “ machembere maswera sei, musikana uyu munoziva kuti ndaimuda zvikuru, zvino azoshaya ndisati ndamusvira, asi kunyange zvake afa kudaro handifunge kuti pangaite chakaipa ndikazadzikisa chido changu asati avigwa, nekuti yangu yakatomira.”

Phillipa Mazhindu cautioned Bigman against that but he stood up and went to uncover the corpse which was lying in the room covered with a white cloth, slept on its top and made up and down movements of copulation on the corpse but with his clothes put on whilst the other accused was blocking Phillipa Mazhindu and the other two women from interfering with the activity.

Phillipa Mazhindu had to scream whilst calling people who were outside who then came and removed the accused from the corpse and pushed the two outside.

On 05/01/21, ZRP Epworth received the report and attended the scene.

Investigations are underway and the accused are being charged with VIOLATING CORPSES as defined in section 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, RRB 4633444 refers.