Harare man in trouble for raping girlfriend after she refused sex

By Paul Katanda

A 52-year old Harare man is in trouble after allegedly raping his 40 year-old girlfriend.

Matheas Mangwengwe (52), appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who released him on ZW$10,000 bail.

He will be back in court on May 23, 2022 for routine remand.

Court heard that Mangwengwe, who had been dating the complainant since last year, invited her to his house on March 31, where he proceeded to request for sex.

The complainant is said to have refused, arguing that she was not in the mood, but he kept on pestering her.

She eventually agreed, but told him that they could only have protected sex.

Mangwengwe did not have any condoms.

The couple, court heard, then went to sleep on the same bed but in different blankets.

Around 10pm, Mangwengwe requested for sex again, but his advances were repelled.

He then forced himself on his girlfriend.

The following morning, the woman noticed some tablets in a box, which she suspected to be anti retro-viral drugs (ARVs).

She then left for work and reported the case the following day at Highlands Police Station, leading to Mangwengwe’s arrest.