Harare man loses US$74k in ritual scam

By Paul Katanda

A HARARE man, Gesham Mutero, allegedly lost US$74 000 to self-proclaimed foreign ritualists who had promised him that his money would multiply if he locks it in a trunk.

One of the suspects, Daniel Epic Kato (20), has been arrested and Monday appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, answering to fraud charges.

His accomplices, Twaha Mugabi and Ibra Kimbungive, are still on the run.

Kato was not asked to plead and has been remanded in custody awaiting his bail hearing.

It is alleged that on March 2 2022, Kato and his friends connived to dupe Mutero.

The trio allegedly called Mutero and told him that his ancestors wanted to bless him with US$20 million.

They convinced him that he should raise US$74 000 so that they could perform a ritual and he complied.

The court heard Mutero was instructed to put the money inside a trunk so that it could multiply with the blessings of his ancestors.

The trunk was locked and Kato allegedly swapped the trunk, giving Mutero the one which was full of newspapers.

Mutero then filed a report, which led to Kato’s arrest.

Prosecutors allege Kato led the police to the recovery of the trunk but all the money had been removed.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.