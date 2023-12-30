Harare man stabs girl to death after raping her, claims they made a death pact

Spread This News

A 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death by one Munyaradzi Musariri from Glen Norah after the suspect was caught raping the deceased in her parents bedroom.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the suspect claimed they had made a death pact

The girl was stabbed in the chest.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which Keisha Makovana (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musariri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl’s parents bedroom on 26th December 2023.

“The suspect claims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets between 1800 and 1900 hours.

The suspect reportedly attempted suicide after killing the girl and is currently admitted at a local hospital under police guard.

"The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under police security. More details will be released soon," Nyathi said.