Harare-Masvingo accident death toll climbs to 16; police identify some victims

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The number of fatalities in the Harare-Masvingo road traffic accident has risen from 15 to 16.

This followed the death of an injured passenger at Chitungwiza Hospital.

The fatal incident, which occurred near Beatrice at the 52-kilometer peg, involved a haulage truck and a Mercedes Sprinter carrying 44 passengers.

The truck initially struck a VW Polo and subsequently collided head-on with the Sprinter, which was en route to a church event in Chivhu.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the increase in deaths.

On Saturday, Nyathi said the haulage truck, travelling towards Harare without passengers, rear-ended the VW Polo, also passenger-less and bound for Harare.

The impact caused the truck to swerve into opposing traffic, leading to the tragic confrontation with the Sprinter.

“The passengers were members of Angels Family Apostolic Church who were on their way to Makumumavi Shrine, Chivhu,” Nyathi said.

“The injured victims are admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital, whilst the bodies of the victims were conveyed to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.”

Nyathi urged motorists to remain vigilant, adhere to speed limits, and comply with all road rules and regulations to prevent further loss of life.

The names of the identified victims have been released by the police, while efforts are underway to identify the remaining five victims through their next of kin.

Hereunder are names of 11 of the 16 victims who were identified by their next of kin;

• Joyce Mudzinzwa, a female adult aged 44 of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• Kelly Kwenda, a female juvenile aged 3 of Epworth Harare.

• ⁠Elisha Jack, a male juvenile aged 6 of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• ⁠Elija Jack Tawananyasha, a male juvenile aged 5 of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• ⁠Ezra Jack, a male infant aged 1 year 1 month of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• Prudence Mahachi, a female adult aged 31 years of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• ⁠Talent Rangwa, a female aged 23 years of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• ⁠Leeroy Kido, a male juvenile aged 8 of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• Lloyd Kido, a male juvenile aged 4 of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

• ⁠Elmod Ncube, a male adult aged 18 of Overspill, Epworth Harare.

• ⁠Decision Maizivei, a male adult aged 26 of Madheu Village, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera.