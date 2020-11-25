Harare mayor Jacob Mafume arrested

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume was Wednesday arrested by police on charges which were not immediately clear to the media.

His party, MDC Alliance announced the arrest in a statement.

“In yet another case of persecution and weaponisation of the law against MDC Alliance members, Harare Mayor [Jacob Mafume] has been arrested by [ZRP]. The charges against him are unclear,” said MDC.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently urged his Zanu PF party to monitor corruption by MDC Alliance dominated local authorities.

He was addressing a Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Marondera High School.

“There is corruption especially in urban councils and there is an ongoing probe which is dealing with rot in councils,” he said.

“In Harare, we have arrested 26 councillors and we have a list of council officials that is still under investigation.

“So, the party leadership must make sure they expose that corruption and poor service delivery…”

Mafume becomes the second serving Harare mayor to be arrested in a space of a few months after his predecessor Herbert Gomba was also arrested on alleged corruption.

His case is still pending before the courts.