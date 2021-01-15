Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Freed On $40 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume has finally been granted $40 000 bail by the High Court.

A full judgement was not readily available and was set to be given to his lawyers Friday.

His lawyer Advocate Tonderai Bhatasara confirmed.

“He has been granted $40 000 bail. Only the operative part was read out in court. The full judgement will be made available later,” he said.

Mafume has been in prison for almost a month after he was arrested on allegations of trying to bribe a key witness in his criminal abuse of office case, Edgar Dzehonye.

The MDC Alliance top official denies the allegations.