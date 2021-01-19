Harare Mayor Mafume Isolates As Three Cell Mates Succumb To Covid-19

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THREE inmates who shared a cell with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume have succumbed to Covid-19, court was told on Monday.

This has resulted in the city father failing to turn up in court with his lawyers claiming he was self-isolating.

Prosecutors intended to make an application for bail revocation after the MDC Alliance official allegedly breached his bail conditions on his criminal abuse of office charges.

He was on Monday remanded in absentia to February 23, 2021.

Mafume’s lawyer, Tendai Biti told court that his client’s doctor, Lovemore Francis has recommended that he be quarantined.

“The doctor has ordered that the accused be placed in quarantine consistent with Covid-19 regulations. The accused was exposed to persons with Covid-19 in Remand Prison,” said Biti.

“Three people he was sharing a cell with succumbed to Covid-19.”

Prosecutor Charles Muchemwa did not oppose the application and requested that Mafume be brought to court on February 23.

The prosecutor admitted that many people on remand were being remanded in absentia because of Covid-19.

Mafume was arrested last months to spend weeks in remand prison before his recent release.