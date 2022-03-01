Harare Motorist In Court For Reckless Driving, Attempting To Kill Fellow Driver

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Harare man, Brighton Chitekero Monday appeared before the Magistrates’ Courts facing attempted murder allegations.

On 25 February at around 1630 hours, the complainant, Pio Harutsanyi and Chitekero were involved in a road traffic accident along Robert Mugabe Road near Econet head office in Msasa.

However, Chiketero did not stop after the accident but drove off towards the city centre.

Harutsanayi then followed him and managed to block him when he was just near OK Mart Shopping centre in Hillside.

This did not go well with the accused who then became violent and took an iron bar from his car then hit the complainant about 4 times on the head.

The scene was then attended by ZRP Braeside which led to the arrest of Chitekero and the complainant was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Chitekero was remanded into custody and is to appear before the High Court on March 10 for bail application.