Harare Poly lecturer suspended for denigrating Mnangagwa

Like former President Robert Mugabe before him, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shown little tolerance for dissent

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

A lecturer at the Harare Polytechnic College’s Hospitality Department, Amos Dauzeni has been slapped with a three month suspension for allegedly passing negative comments against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Dauzeni reportedly blamed Mnangagwa for his meagre salary which currently stands at $465.

According to a copy of the misconduct charge sheet seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Dauzeni stands accused of breaching Section 44 (2) (a) of the Public Service Regulations, after he allegedly passed unpalatable comments against Mnangagwa during a discussion with a soldier at a beer drink.

During the conversation with one Simbabwe Muti, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, Dauzeni allegedly shouted that President Mangagwa has mismanaged the country’s economy resulting in the payment of poor salaries to government workers.

Dauzeni reportedly went on to produce a copy of his payslip, threw it on the floor in front of the soldier, before shooting his mouth off.

“Take this piece of paper and give it to Mnangagwa,” Dauzeni is alleged to have said.

When Muti argued he could not do that, the irate lecturer allegedly shouted at the soldier describing him as “Mnangagwa’s lapdog.”

The soldier reportedly then filed a complaint against the lecturer. College authorities argue that Dauzeni behaved in a manner unbefitting of a public servant.

Dauzeni has two weeks to respond to the charges of misconduct and is represented by Tinomuda Shoko of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

He is currently barred from reporting for duty until his matter is finalised.

About 10 people have thus far been dragged to court for passing negative comments on the Zanu PF leader since he assumed power on the back of a military coup in November 2017 and his subsequent election in last year’s elections.