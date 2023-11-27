Harare records more suspected cholera cases

Spread This News

By Xinhua

FIGURES released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwean, registered 93 new suspected cholera cases on Saturday against a national tally of 129, overtaking the southeast province of Manicaland to become the most affected by the pandemic.

Thus far, Harare has recorded 2,997 suspected cholera cases, 227 confirmed cases and 13 deaths since the outbreak of the disease in February.

However, Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama said earlier on Thursday that the city had by then recorded 15 deaths.

The government has since ordered Harare City Council to remove illegal vendors from the streets as one of the ways to curb the spread of cholera.

Cholera, a water-borne disease caused by contaminated food or water, often spreads quickly throughout Zimbabwe because of its poor sanitation infrastructure and limited clean water.

As of Nov. 25, Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces had recorded 9,078 suspected cholera cases, 1,337 confirmed cases, 53 confirmed deaths and 156 suspected deaths, according to the official figures.