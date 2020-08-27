Harare Records Over 100 Covid-19 Deaths As Total Fatalities Rise To 179

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

HARARE has recorded 103 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of national fatalities to 179, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

A total of 55 new infections and 13 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

The ministry said 10 deaths were recorded in Harare, one in Mashonaland East and two in Matabeleland South.

Of the 55 new cases reported, 36 were local infections, 14 returning citizens from South Africa, and five from Botswana.

The number of active cases went up to 1 071.

“As of 26 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 251 confirmed cases, including 5 001 recoveries and 179 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.