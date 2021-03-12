Harare Rentals Shoot Up As Bogus Estate Agents Rip-Off Tenants

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A LEADING investment company director has said houses for rental in urban areas, especially Harare are now very expensive to lease and this will adversely affect economic growth and stability.

Noel Mavura, the founder of an investment firm, African Investment Hub, in a statement Friday, urged the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) to a play a leading role in protecting tenants from unscrupulous landlords and bogus agents.

“We need to come up with realistic valuation of rentals while contemplating on the vitally important factors. A systematic approach must be implemented especially in Harare, whereby, the government and the relevant stakeholders ought to set rental benchmarks and formulae,” he said.

“The rentals prices are increasing every month due to the greediness by landlords and lack of principles to be adhered”.

