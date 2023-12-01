Harare residents approach Parliament over City Council’s poor service delivery

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE residents have approached Parliament seeking to compel the City Council to address water challenges which are threatening to plunge the capital into a health crisis.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Tuesday appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government and Public Works after handing in its petition bemoaning the council’s failure to improve service delivery.

CHRA director Reuben Akili told the Supa Mandiwanzira chaired committee that the unhygienic conditions in Harare have created a ground for the spread of diseases such as cholera.

“Unattended sewerage burst has created fertile ground for the emergence and spread of cholera in high-density suburbs of Glen View and other parts of Harare.

“The situation in Harare in terms of water sanitation and services are in dire straits and the situation needs to be addressed before things get out of hand,” said Akili.

High density areas in the capital are characterised by poor hygienic conditions with no tap water and burst sewer pipes creating a dire health situation.

According to statistics Harare has recorded 15 deaths from suspected cholera cases with Kuwadzana and Glen View becoming hotspots.

Akili accused some council workers of demanding bribes from residents for sewerage bursts to be attended to.

“We received a report from the City health department that 50 percent of boreholes and wells in the Western suburbs have been contaminated. The situation has been compounded by unattended sering bursts.

“Sewage bursts unattended have become a serious issue and in some residents’ houses sewer will be gushing out from the toilets. Plumbers at the district offices sometimes also coerce residents for them to be able to attend to these bursts,” said Akili.