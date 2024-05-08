Harare residents support abolition of death penalty

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

HARARE residents mostly from Mbare high-density suburb on Tuesday supported the call for the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe.

The public hearings on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill (H.B. 5, 2023) and three other bills were led by the Joint Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights at Stodart Hall.

During the hearings, dominated by youths, the bill got a 100% nod for its abolition.

Residents who made contributions said sentencing someone convicted of murder to the death chamber was a human rights violation.

One citizen said Zimbabwe as a sovereignty state was not living in a vacuum and as a signatory to several conventions must respect the sanctity of life.

“What is the purpose of the death penalty? It is to deter but in the history of the country, has it been effective enough to stop the murders that have taken place?

“According to a United Nations (UN) investigation of 1982 which was updated in 2002, the death penalty does not serve the deterrent effect that it was intended for. Sentencing someone to death is cruel. Why are we then subjecting a life to such cruelty? Why then do we plan and legislate death?”

He added that committing a murder had several issues to consider such as the physical, emotional or mental capacities that are involved.

“I want to say the death penalty must be abolished,” said the youth.

One Livison Hannock said he supported the removal of the “cruel act” of taking away a life.

“Subjecting a life to the death penalty is not the only way to punish the perpetrator. I believe there are other forms of punishment besides the capital one,” Hannock told the committee members.

All those who spoke regarding the removal of the death penalty supported the bill giving a 100% thumb-up for its removal.

Although the hearings went on peacefully, a few complained that the hearings were being fast-tracked and they wanted more time to give their thoughts rather than just saying “Yes” or “No” answers.

“This is our platform. Let us speak out our views. Why are you rushing us?” said a young lady to the Committee chairperson Energy Mutodi.

Other bills on the public hearings list included the Administration of Estates bill (H. B. 3, 2024) and the Criminal Laws Amendment ( protection of Children and young persons) bill (H. B. 4, 2024).

The Criminal Laws Amendment ( protection of children and young persons) bill got its share of support except for one person who vouched that young persons must be allowed to consent to sex before 18 years of age.

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill seeks to raise the age of sexual consent from 16 to 18 after President Mnangagwa invoked his powers under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act to gazette Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024.

The hearings are ongoing countrywide from May 6 to 10, 2024.