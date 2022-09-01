Harare school teacher convicted for molesting student

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A GLEN View 1 High School teacher in Harare has been found guilty and convicted of raping his 17-year-old female student.

The offence was perpetrated in May 2019.

Admire Kafurura (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Ignitio Mhene, who postponed sentencing to Thursday.

Circumstances are that in May 2019, the victim, who was an Upper Sixth student, went to Kafurura’s office for extra lessons.

On arrival, she confided in the teacher that she was not feeling well, and could not attend the tutorial.

Kafurura then gave the girl a glass of water reportedly laced with an unknown substance, and she suddenly started feeling dizzy before passing out.

The court heard that when the girl regained consciousness, she found the accused zipping and fastening his trousers’ belt.

The victim noticed she was naked and felt pains on her private parts, suggesting she had been sexually abused.

She proceeded for medical examination at Family Support Clinic, before filing a police report which led to Kafurura’s arrest.

Shepherd Makonde represented the State.