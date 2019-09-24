Harare secures water enough for one week

By Thandiwe Garusa

HARARE City Council has managed to secure water treating chemicals which will enable supply of the precious liquid to residents for seven days, acting Mayor Enock Mupamaonde said Tuesday.

This comes after council shutdown Morton Jaffray water treatment plant on Monday due to lack of funds to buy chemicals for purifying water.

Mupamawonde told a press briefing that water will be available for the coming seven days since they have paid for chemicals.

“The secured quantities will only last seven days during which period other quantities will be secured and we are currently engaging all stakeholders to find the lasting solution to the water crisis,” Mupamaonde said.

He added: “Harare City Council has found contingent suppliers of chemicals to resume water production three hours from now. The suppliers of chemicals have been paid and other quantities are coming from Bulawayo and are expected to arrive this evening.”

According to Mupamaonde pumping to residents will resume progressively from one area to another.

“Suburbs will begin to receive water eight hours from the start of production while the central business district, Highfields, Mbare and Sunningdale will access water after 12 midnight,” said Mupamawonde

Responding to questions on what is likely to happen beyond the week, the Harare Deputy Mayor said: “We are taking this as a buffer period to work around what happens after the seven days. That is why I have mentioned that we have involved all stakeholders to come up with a lasting solution. We will not get back to what we were yesterday.”

“The issue of foreign currency supply is a perennial crisis in the country which has also affected us in terms of our service delivery processes including the production of water.”